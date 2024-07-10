The Thondamuthur police on Wednesday arrested a former functionary of the BJP in Coimbatore on charges of impersonating a police officer and extorting money from a shopkeeper.

The police said that R. Perumal, 50, a resident of Bharathi Nagar at Ganapathy, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by a shopkeeper, namely Prathap.

The complainant alleged that Perumal, who had been removed from Tamil Nadu police in 2010, posed as a sub-inspector and extorted ₹15,000 from him. He wore a safari suit like the ones worn by policemen and threatened the complainant of booking him for the sale of contraband substances if the amount was not given.

The police said that Perumal had been involved in cases registered by the Karumathampatti and Sulur police. He had also been booked for gambling at Udumalpet in 2010.

Thondamuthur inspector Vadivelkumar C. said Perumal was remanded in judicial custody.