Former Bharathiar University registrar in trouble after his photograph of becoming BJP member goes public

K. Murugan met two party members at the university and told them of his intent to joint the party; they gave him a membership card and took photographs

Former Bharathiar University Registrar in-charge, K. Murugan, was embroiled in a controversy after a photograph of his joining the BJP on the premises of the university, came out on social media.

Sources familiar with the issue said on July 1, a day after his retirement, Mr. Murugan took a BJP membership card from two members, whom he had met at the waiting room outside the Vice Chancellor’s office at the univeristy.

The party members, Sabari Girish and Preethi Lakshmi, State Secretary, Youth Wing, were there regarding admission for the former’s daughter. Mr. Murugan who had handed over charge to his successor, was at the University to complete his retirement formalities.

When they met Mr. Murugan at the waiting room, he told them that he had initiated a move to join the party, had given a missed call and obtained a registration number, said Ms. Lakshmi, who took a few pictures and posted one on her Twitter handle. As Mr. Murugan had completed part of the formalities, they took out a card that they had with them, wrote his name and the registration number he shared to give him the membership card, Mr. Girish added.

This was not planned but happened accidentally, Mr. Murugan said, adding that with the benefit of hindsight he would say that it shouldn’t have happened at the University. After he came to realise the impact the membership could have on his academic career he chose to give it up. He had returned the card and informed the party of his decision, Mr. Murugan added.

Vice Chancellor P. Kaliraj said on July 1 he was out of town on official work. He learnt about incident only a few days ago and had asked his staff to keep watch on what was happening outside his chamber.