Former BDO sentenced to 2 years RI for graft in Dharmapuri

February 28, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A former Block Development Officer of Palacode was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on graft charges.

In 2011, Nataran, Block Development Officer of Palacode, had demanded a bribe of ₹4,000 from M. Kaliappan of Jerthalav panchayat, a contractor supplying eggs for the mid-day meal scheme in the government schools and anganwadi centres in Palaode block.

According to the prosecution, Kaliappan had applied for clearance of transport bills for the monthly supply of eggs to schools. Natarajan had demanded ₹4,000 a month to clear the bills. Later, he came down to ₹1,500 a month. Following this, Kaliappan lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Natarajan was caught red handed.

Following the trial, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Special Judge’s court Judge P. Ganesan sentenced the accused to two years RI and imposed a fine of ₹25,000.

