ADVERTISEMENT

Former bank manager, two others sentenced in loan scam in Coimbatore

January 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of CBI cases in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced a former bank manager and two others to undergo imprisonment in a loan scam. Judge S. Govindarajan awarded punishment to G. Ramachandran (65), former manager of Canara Bank’s Samalapuram branch in Tiruppur district; S. Kandasamy (54), proprietor of Rajalakshmi Tex; and M. Marappan (58), the loan applicant.

According to the CBI, Marappan of Tiruppur planned to purchase 16 power loom machines. He approached Kandasamy and obtained a forged quotation-cum-proforma invoice from him. Using fake documents, Marappan applied for a loan in the bank in 2016. Ramachandran, who was the bank manager, sanctioned a loan of ₹ 9. 97 lakh without verifying the documents. The borrower failed to pay monthly instalments and a check conducted by the bank authorities found that the loan was sanctioned without proper verification. This caused loss to the bank to the tune of ₹ 10.20 lakh. The CBI investigated the case and filed chargesheet against the trio.

The court, after completion of the trial, awarded four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹80,000 to Ramachandran. Kandasamy and Marappan were awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 40,000 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US