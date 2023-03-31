ADVERTISEMENT

Former Assistant Public Prosecutor gets three years imprisonment for graft

March 31, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruppur, on Friday sentenced a former Assistant Public Prosecutor for demanding and accepting bribe from a man in 2008.

Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Pugazhenthi awarded the punishment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on S. Nagarajan, who worked as the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Second Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Nagarajan demanded a bribe of ₹ 15,000 from C. Rajagopalan, a resident of Sivanandhapuram, for giving legal opinion and for the conduct of trial in a case registered by the All Women Police Station (Coimbatore East) in which the latter’s daughter was the complainant.

Based on Mr. Rajagopalan’s complaint, a DVAC team led by Inspector Karunakaran laid a trap and arrested Nagarajan while accepting the bribe on September 16, 2008.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector T. Gnanasekar investigated the case in which V.V. Rajendran, a private person from Tiruppur, was named as the second accused. The court acquitted Mr. Rajendran. Special Public Prosecutor Senthilkumar appeared for the DVAC in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US