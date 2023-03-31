HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Assistant Public Prosecutor gets three years imprisonment for graft

March 31, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruppur, on Friday sentenced a former Assistant Public Prosecutor for demanding and accepting bribe from a man in 2008.

Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Pugazhenthi awarded the punishment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on S. Nagarajan, who worked as the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Second Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Nagarajan demanded a bribe of ₹ 15,000 from C. Rajagopalan, a resident of Sivanandhapuram, for giving legal opinion and for the conduct of trial in a case registered by the All Women Police Station (Coimbatore East) in which the latter’s daughter was the complainant.

Based on Mr. Rajagopalan’s complaint, a DVAC team led by Inspector Karunakaran laid a trap and arrested Nagarajan while accepting the bribe on September 16, 2008.

Inspector T. Gnanasekar investigated the case in which V.V. Rajendran, a private person from Tiruppur, was named as the second accused. The court acquitted Mr. Rajendran. Special Public Prosecutor Senthilkumar appeared for the DVAC in the case.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / corruption & bribery / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.