Former Assistant Public Prosecutor gets three years imprisonment for graft

March 31, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruppur, on Friday sentenced a former Assistant Public Prosecutor for demanding and accepting bribe from a man in 2008.

Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Pugazhenthi awarded the punishment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on S. Nagarajan, who worked as the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Second Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Nagarajan demanded a bribe of ₹ 15,000 from C. Rajagopalan, a resident of Sivanandhapuram, for giving legal opinion and for the conduct of trial in a case registered by the All Women Police Station (Coimbatore East) in which the latter’s daughter was the complainant.

Based on Mr. Rajagopalan’s complaint, a DVAC team led by Inspector Karunakaran laid a trap and arrested Nagarajan while accepting the bribe on September 16, 2008.

Inspector T. Gnanasekar investigated the case in which V.V. Rajendran, a private person from Tiruppur, was named as the second accused. The court acquitted Mr. Rajendran. Special Public Prosecutor Senthilkumar appeared for the DVAC in the case.