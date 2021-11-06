Coimbatore

Former AIADMK MP booked

Former Nilgiris MP C. Gopalakrishnan was booked for criminal intimidation and uttering obscenities after a video of him, naked, began circulating on social media and mobile messaging apps on Thursday.

Police said that Mr. Gopalakrishnan had gone to the house of his relatives on Wednesday. An argument is said to have broken out between him and his relatives. Mr. Gopalakrishnan, belonging to the AIADMK and who was the Nilgiris MP between 2014-2019, was seen in the video, circulated on social media, with a bloodied nose and a resident castigating him for his behaviour. A case has been registered against Mr. Gopalakrishnan and two of his relatives in Coonoor.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 12:23:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/former-aiadmk-mp-booked/article37348578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY