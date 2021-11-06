Former AIADMK MP booked

Former Nilgiris MP C. Gopalakrishnan was booked for criminal intimidation and uttering obscenities after a video of him, naked, began circulating on social media and mobile messaging apps on Thursday.

Police said that Mr. Gopalakrishnan had gone to the house of his relatives on Wednesday. An argument is said to have broken out between him and his relatives. Mr. Gopalakrishnan, belonging to the AIADMK and who was the Nilgiris MP between 2014-2019, was seen in the video, circulated on social media, with a bloodied nose and a resident castigating him for his behaviour. A case has been registered against Mr. Gopalakrishnan and two of his relatives in Coonoor.