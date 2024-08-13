GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former AIADMK MLA’s husband arrested in Namakkal

Published - August 13, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Crime Branch (DCB) police arrested the husband of a former AIADMK MLA in a land-grabbing case on Tuesday.

A month ago, Ettikan (72), a resident of Siluvampatti, filed a complaint with Namakkal DCB police claiming that N. Ponnusamy (68), husband of former Tiruchengode MLA Pon. Saraswathi, grabbed 5.62 acres of his land, valued at ₹50 crore, using forged documents. The police registered a case and were on the lookout for Ponnusamy. He was finally held in Tiruppur district and steps have been taken to remand him in prison.

