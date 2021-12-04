Coimbatore

Former AIADMK functionary arrested

The Gomangalam police on Thursday arrested a former functionary of the AIADMK IT Wing on charges of criminally intimidating the wife of a party member in Gomangalam in Coimbatore district.

According to the police, R. Arunprasath (28) was formerly deputy secretary of the party’s IT wing for Pollachi South unit. On Wednesday, he visited the residence of Sivakumar, AIADMK’s Gomangalam branch secretary near Pollachi, and allegedly threatened the latter’s wife.

Based on her complaint, the Gomangalam police registered a case against Arunprasath.

He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

The accused was expelled from his post on November 14.

On Thursday, former Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan petitioned the Tiruppur District Police, in which he accused Arunprasath of circulating false information about him on social media platforms.


