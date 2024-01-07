ADVERTISEMENT

Formation of Yuva Tourism Clubs in schools initiated in Tiruppur district

January 07, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Tourism has initiated efforts for formation of Yuva Tourism Clubs in schools in the district to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism.

In a letter to the School Education Department, followed by a meeting with senior officials, District Tourism Officer N. Aravindkumar has requested for the list of schools where the clubs will be formed and the particulars of the Yuva Coordinators for each institution.

The department will engage the school students in tourism-promotion activities through the coordinators, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

Last year, schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education formed the clubs, as advised by the Union Ministry of Tourism. Having formed 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs across the country, the Union Tourism Ministry has taken further steps to increase the number of such clubs in schools and colleges to 50,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students will be encouraged and guided through the coordinators to appreciate the rich cultural heritage through exploration of lesser-known places, and to develop an interest and passion for tourism, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

The clubs will enable learners to appreciate the importance of travel and tourism, and sensitise learners to various elements of travel.

The Union Tourism Ministry had, in 2022, initiated establishing ‘Yuva Tourism Clubs’ as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (celebration of 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history).

The Ministry has provided a handbook to the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education that reiterates the purposes, operational strategies along with specific guidelines and suggestions for conduct of various activities.

The premise of the Ministry is that participation in Tourism Clubs will pave way for developing soft skills like teamwork, management, leadership besides encouraging adoption of responsible tourism practices and concern for sustainable tourism.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US