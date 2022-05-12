Form special cell for industrial internships, TN Governor tells BU Syndicate

Governor R. N. Ravi has suggested formation of a special cell to create more industrial internship opportunities for the students.

According to an official release from Raj Bhavan, the Governor, during an interaction with the members of the Bharathiar University here on Thursday, suggested that the special cell shall negotiate with industrial partners to provide internship opportunities, particularly to students from rural backgrounds. The Governor also had a meeting with the Principals of the colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University and students from various departments.

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University P. Kaliraj gave a presentation to Mr. Ravi about the university. The Governor also visited the DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence.

The Governor and his wife Laxmi Ravi planted saplings at the herbal garden on the university campus and paid floral tributes to the statue of the Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi. Mr. Ravi will participate in the 37th convocation ceremony on Friday.