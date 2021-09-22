‘Form Farmer Assist Committee’

Coimbatore

22 September 2021 23:39 IST

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, will appeal to the State government to constitute a Farmer Assist Committee for the benefit of farmers.

This was one of the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Chamber held here recently.

The Committee will give the farmers exposure to latest high yielding crop and seed varieties, help them plan crop methods, expose them to water conservation and management, explain the benefits of native live stock in agricultural lands, and share details on the benefits of cooperative marketing and cold storage.

The Chamber members had recently interacted with the Joint Director of the Local Planning Authority, Coimbatore district. It will continue to pursue the need for speedy release of a Master Plan for Coimbatore. Formation of Greater Coimbatore Development Authority should be expedited.

The Chamber will also interact regularly with the authorities concerned on the need to improve rail and air connectivity to Coimbatore, and improve the railway and airport infrastructure. The Coimbatore north junction should be developed into a hub station, it said.

On the taxation front, there is a need to reduce the Goods and Services Tax on engineering job work.