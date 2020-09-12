Coimbatore

Forge to incubate start-ups on post-COVID technologies

Forge Accelerator is one of the four institutions in the country selected by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to incubate start-ups that are working on technologies relevant for the post-COVID period.

The Ministry is implementing “Scheme for Accelerating Startups Around Post-COVID Technology Opportunities” through the Software Technology Parks of India. Four implementing agencies have been selected for it, including Forge Accelerator. Forge will incubate start-ups in south India under this scheme.

According to Vish Sahasranamam, founder and CEO of Forge, about 40 start-ups across the country are expected to be incubated under the programme. Those that had a proven prototype and had early trials before the COVID spread can apply. The aim is to support start-ups that were hit by the spread of the pandemic and are looking for opportunities with relevant technologies in the post-COVID period. These should be in areas such Information and Communication Technology and digital transformation.

Each implementation agency gets about ₹10 lakh as operating grant and the selected start ups will be funded in two to three tranches, he said.

The last date for start-ups to apply for the scheme is September 30, 2020. Each seletced incubatee will get up to ₹ 40 lakh as grant.

