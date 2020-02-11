Foresters undergo training in operation of drones at STR

A four-day training programme for forest personnel in operation of drones for monitoring wild animals, water bodies, forest fire and movement of people inside the forest began at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Monday.

As many as 20 personnel from the Sathyamangalam Forest Division were trained by Krishna Kumar from the Wildlife Institute of India at the forest area. They were explained on the functioning of drone, its capacity to capture images, operation method and technical aspects.

Officials said that with summer expected to set in soon, wild animals keep moving in search of water and sometimes stray into human habitations.

Drones can be used to monitor availability of water, movement of animals and humans inside the forest area and encroachment of forest land. They said that continuous monitoring would prevent human-animal conflicts and help in tackling water shortage inside forests during summer. Trespassing by tourists lead to conflicts in forest areas and drones would help in surveillance, they added.

After the conclusion of the training at Sathyamangalam, forest personnel in Hasanur Forest Division will undergo the same training.