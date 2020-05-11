Coimbatore

Forest watcher’s body retrieved after nearly 24 hours of being washed away in canal

A view of the Contour Canal in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district

A view of the Contour Canal in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 25-year-old had been washed away on Saturday in the Contour Canal in Tiruppur district while retrieving the carcass of an elephant

The body of forest watcher C. Santhru (25) who was washed away on Saturday in Udumalpet in Tiruppur district while retrieving the carcass of an elephant in Contour Canal, was retrieved on Sunday after nearly 24 hours.

According to C. Dhanabalan, Udumalpet Forest Range Officer, Santhru’s body was stuck in a 700-metre-long narrow tunnel in the canal, which was nearly 400 metres away from the spot from where he was washed away. During the operation on Saturday, he and a forest guard jumped into the canal in the hope of rescuing the elephant alive. While the forest guard was rescued immediately, Santhru was washed away. “Both of them knew how to swim, but [Santhru] could not withstand the water current speed,” Mr. Dhanabalan said. Nearly 120 personnel from the Forest Department and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services were involved in retrieving the body.

Santhru was part of the 15-member team from Udumalpet Forest Range sent to rescue a seven-year-old male elephant that accidentally fell into the Contour Canal near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Saturday. It was found to be dead during the operation and its carcass was retrieved from the canal.

Mr. Dhanabalan said that an autopsy was performed at the Government Hospital in Udumalpet on Sunday evening and the body was taken to his residence at Keeramangalam in Alangudi, Pudukkottai district upon receiving permission from the Revenue Department of Tiruppur District Administration. The last rites were completed in the early hours on Monday morning, Mr. Dhanabalan said.

P.K. Dileep, Tiruppur District Forest Officer, said that this was an “isolated” incident and that it was Santhru’s first rescue operation after he was recruited in December 2019. He said that all Forest Department officials in Tiruppur district will be asked to be “more cautious” during such operations in the future. “He was trying to save the life of an elephant. That we need to appreciate,” Mr. Dileep said.

