Forest veterinarian dies by suicide in Hosur

A. Prakash (40), a Forest Department veterinarian, died by suicide here in his home on Wednesday. According to the police, Dr. Prakash could not be reached when his parents tried to contact him through the phone. After breaking open the door, he was found dead. Prakash, who was reportedly going through a personal crisis, is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.