Forest veterinarian dies by suicide in Hosur

Published - August 21, 2024 11:01 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A. Prakash (40), a Forest Department veterinarian, died by suicide here in his home on Wednesday. According to the police, Dr. Prakash could not be reached when his parents tried to contact him through the phone. After breaking open the door, he was found dead. Prakash, who was reportedly going through a personal crisis, is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

