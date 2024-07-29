ADVERTISEMENT

Forest staff trained in POSH Act

Published - July 29, 2024 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2023 (POSH Act) was held for the Forest Department officers and staff at Hasanur here recently.

Organised by Sathyamangalam-based NGO Rights Education and Development Centre (READ), coordinator Palanisamy welcomed the gathering and explained the importance of the law. K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division spoke on gender equality and explained various steps taken by the department to ensure safety for women at the workplace. A group discussion moderated by READ Director R. Karuppasamy on works carried out by men in households and women in the society was held.

A presentation by READ Project Coordinator Uma Maheswari who explained various provisions in the law. She said the law mandates constituting the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at workplaces where the number of women employees is more than 10. She also explained on how to act on the complaints and conduct inquiries.

