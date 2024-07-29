GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest staff trained in POSH Act

Published - July 29, 2024 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2023 (POSH Act) was held for the Forest Department officers and staff at Hasanur here recently.

Organised by Sathyamangalam-based NGO Rights Education and Development Centre (READ), coordinator Palanisamy welcomed the gathering and explained the importance of the law. K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division spoke on gender equality and explained various steps taken by the department to ensure safety for women at the workplace. A group discussion moderated by READ Director R. Karuppasamy on works carried out by men in households and women in the society was held.

A presentation by READ Project Coordinator Uma Maheswari who explained various provisions in the law. She said the law mandates constituting the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at workplaces where the number of women employees is more than 10. She also explained on how to act on the complaints and conduct inquiries.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.