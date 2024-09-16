Forest staff deployed to protect gregariously flowering Strobilanthes species

The Nilgiris forest division has deployed personnel from the forest department to prevent tourists and local residents from disturbing the gregarious flowering of Strobilanthes (Neelakurinji) plants near Udhagamandalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blooming of the Strobilanthes species, believed to be Strobilanthes kunthiana has been reported from two parts of the Nilgiris – near Udhagamandalam and Kotagiri, officials said.

As word spreads about the synchronous flowering, many tourists and local residents, hoping to take a picture of the mass flowering have been trying to ascertain the location. Divisional Forest Officer (Nilgiris), S. Gowtham, said that one the sites where the Neelakurinji have bloomed was located within a reserve forest in the Nilgiris forest division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As such, people are not permitted to venture into the area, and could face stiff penalties for doing so,” warned Mr. Gowtham. He however added that the other site near Kotagiri was located on the side of a road, and that people, as long as they do not disturb the area, were free to take pictures there.

People have also been warned against plucking the flowers. Officials stated that local residents near the site in Ooty, claimed that the last gregarious flowering of the species in the area was in 2012, which could possibly point to the species being Strobilanthes kunthiana.

The forest department has not yet collected any specimens from the site, but are considering doing so, as part of their initiative to help propagate the species in their venture to restore native grasslands in the Nilgiris.

Local conservationists stated that the forest department should begin making records of the occurrence of Strobilanthes species in the district, so that they can be compared in subsequent years to ascertain whether the species’ ranges were contracting or were remaining stable.

“There have also been instances in the past, where government departments have pushed ahead with infrastructure work within areas where the species were located. These records could help ensure that such loss of habitat to developmental works are prevented,” said the conservationist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.