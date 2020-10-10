Forest range officer of Periyanaickenpalayamrange, two others transferred

For alleged negligence in handling a case related to seizure of venison

The forest range officer of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, a forester, and a forest guard were given transfers within the Coimbatore Forest Division for alleged negligence in handling a case related to seizure of venison.

The action was taken against forest range officer S. Suresh and the two others after an inquiry by a special team of the department.

The officials had imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on two women namely N. Indirani and R. Shanthamani from Avvai Nagar at Naickenpalayam for possessing meat of spotted deer on September 29. The women, who worked in a grove belonging to a popular south Indian actor’s sister at Palamalai foothills, had confessed to the officers that they procured the meat of the deer that was found dead half a kilometer from the grove.

After allegations came up that the officers spared a few others involved in the offence, the District Forest Officer formed a special team for inquiry.

The team found that four more women and seven men were involved in the wildlife offence. The department collected a total fine of ₹1 lakh from the 13 persons.

Senior officials with the department said Mr. Suresh was transferred to the social forestry section at Periyanaickenpalayam. They also said that the officer had already requested for a transfer within the division. While forester Radhakrishnan was shifted for special duty, forest guard Kalyanasundaram was posted at a check post within the limits of Coimbatore forest range.