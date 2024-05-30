Forest officials step up vigil after leopard sighting in Somayanur village in Coimbatore

Following a CCTV footage showing a leopard hunting a stray hen in the early hours of Thursday at Somayanur in Coimbatore, forest officials have stepped up vigilance in the area.

The incident, which occurred around 5 a.m., was reported by residents of Palaniappan Layout in Somayanur, an area designated by the Forest Department as a human-animal conflict zone. Residents believe the clucking of the hen may have attracted the leopard.

In a video circulated on social media on Thursday, the leopard could be seen leaping onto the compound of a home where the hen stood. The leopard then jumped down, caught the hen, and walked away. Shakti, a resident, noticed a wing at the entrance of the home, prompting him to check the CCTV footage and inform officials.

“This area frequently experiences visits from leopards. Occasionally, a melanistic leopard, commonly known as black panther, is seen, but these big cats are generally very shy, and there have been no instances of conflict with humans,” said V. Thirumurugan, Coimbatore Forest Range Officer.

Currently, the siren system installed in Somayanur, like those in other human-animal conflict areas in the district, has been upgraded following maintenance. “Typically, a siren sounds when animal movement is detected. This time, due to maintenance work, we have been patrolling every night and urging residents to stay indoors at night,” Mr. Thirumurugan added.