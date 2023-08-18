ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials nab accused who jumped bail in Erode

August 18, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department officials on Friday arrested an accused, who had not appeared in court after getting bail in a case.

The Kadambur forest range officials in Erode district registered a case against M. Rajaram (40), a resident of Kolathur, near Mettur in Salem district, in 2014 for an attempt to hunt animals. But, the accused, who got bail, did not appear in court for over two years, and following this, the Gobichettipalayam court issued a non-bailable warrant against him four months ago. Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, the forest officials nabbed the accused from Makkampalayam.

