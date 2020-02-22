Forest officials from U.P. undergo training at IFGTB

Coimbatore

22 February 2020 10:09 IST

As many as 15 officials from Uttar Pradesh Forest Department were trained at a five-day workshop held at Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), which concluded on Friday.

The officials were from the Research Wing of Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and the Uttar Pradesh government sponsored the training programme, a release said. This was the second batch of officials, who underwent training at IFGTB between February 17 and 21. The first batch had 17 officials, who underwent training from January 20 to 24. A total of 32 U.P forest officials were trained in two batches.

The programme was a ‘refresher course’ on ‘Recent Advances in Forestry Research and Tree Improvement’. “The course is designed to refresh the professional skills of the in-service forest officials and also to help them keep abreast of the latest developments and changes in the sector at all levels including regional and national issues in forestry and related disciplines,” the release said.

Topics such as Genetic Improvement of Trees, Establishment and Management of Seed Orchards, Quality Seed Production and Seed Handling techniques were covered and practical sessions were organised.IFGTB Director S. Murugesan released the Hindi translation of the training manual titled ‘Clonal Propagule Production in Forest Trees’ during the training programme, according to the release.