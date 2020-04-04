Forest officials conduct COVID-19 awareness programme in tribal settlements

Officials from the Forest Department conducted awareness programme on COVID-19 in two tribal settlements in the district on Saturday.

The officials visited Ponthukuzhi and Manthittu settlements that fall under the Kozhumam forest range. Assistant Conservator of Forests and Additional Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve K. Ganeshram and Kozhumam forest range officer (in-charge) S. Mahes organised the event.

Ms. Mahes said that 13 families living in Ponthukuzhi and 25 families in Manthittu participated in the programme. As per the instructions of Tiruppur District Forest Officer P.K. Dileep, masks and hand sanitisers were distributed to the families. Grocery items such as rice and oil, vegetables and fruits were also distributed to the families, Ms. Mahes said. Nearly 20 forest staff participated, she said.

The Forest Department recently added two new forest ranges - Kozhumam and Vandaravu - to Tiruppur Forest Division. A total of seven forest ranges - Amaravathi, Udumalpet, Tiruppur, Kangeyam, Palladam, Kozhumam and Vandaravu - are in the district at present, Ms. Mahes noted.