Forest officials arrest man for possessing crocodile meat

The Forest Department on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of catching a crocodile hatchling and skinning it in Periyur in the Sirumugai Forest Range.

E.N. Manoharan, Sirumugai Forest Range Officer (FRO), said the accused was identified as R. Rajan aka Palanisamy (50). A second accused, identified as K. Mariappan (60), fled the spot.

Based on specific information, a team comprising forest guards and anti-poaching watchers nabbed the accused while he was skinning the crocodile, Mr. Mwanoharan said. The hatchling was less than 10 months old and two feet long, he noted.

On interrogation, the accused told the officials that the crocodile hatchling got caught in the fishing net in the Bhavani and they killed it with the intention of cooking the meat, the Sirumugai FRO said. The accused was remanded in judicial custody and efforts are on to nab the second accused.

'Patrol to intensify'

Mr. Manoharan said the Forest Department would intensify patrolling along the Bhavani. The Forest Department will request the Fisheries Department to issue guidelines to the fisherfolk regarding catching of animals other than fish, he said.

“Crocodile meat does not have any medicinal value,” Mr. Manoharan said, adding that the accused was attempting to consume the meat because of the widely prevailing superstition. Crocodiles are classified under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, Mr. Manoharan noted.