Forest Minister inspects Nanjarayan tank bird sanctuary in Tiruppur

November 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Plans are on to develop the sanctuary into a tourism spot and a knowledge centre for students to learn about biodiversity, says K. Ramachandran

The Hindu Bureau

Nanjarayan tank bird sanctuary will be developed into a tourism spot and a knowledge centre for students to learn about biodiversity, said Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, here on Saturday.

After inspecting the tank, the Minister told the reporters that the tank located 10 km from Tiruppur city was created 400 years ago by King Nanjarayan to fulfil the drinking water needs of the people in this area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tank is situated in Sarkar Periyapalayam and Neruperichal villages and spreads across 125 hectares. More than 186 migratory species of birds have been recorded here, the Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Government has declared the tank as the 17th bird sanctuary of the State and ₹ 7.5 crore has been earmarked to carry out development activities with a special focus on tourism and knowledge centre of students about birds, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, senior officials from the departments of Corporation, Revenue, and Forest accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US