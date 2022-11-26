Forest Minister inspects Nanjarayan tank bird sanctuary in Tiruppur

November 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Nanjarayan tank bird sanctuary will be developed into a tourism spot and a knowledge centre for students to learn about biodiversity, said Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, here on Saturday.

After inspecting the tank, the Minister told the reporters that the tank located 10 km from Tiruppur city was created 400 years ago by King Nanjarayan to fulfil the drinking water needs of the people in this area.

The tank is situated in Sarkar Periyapalayam and Neruperichal villages and spreads across 125 hectares. More than 186 migratory species of birds have been recorded here, the Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Government has declared the tank as the 17th bird sanctuary of the State and ₹ 7.5 crore has been earmarked to carry out development activities with a special focus on tourism and knowledge centre of students about birds, he added.

Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, senior officials from the departments of Corporation, Revenue, and Forest accompanied the Minister during the inspection.