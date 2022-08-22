Forest Minister holds meeting stakeholders of tea industry in Ooty

Staff Reporter
August 22, 2022 19:44 IST

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran held a meeting with stakeholders from the tea industry, including small tea growers and producers to discuss ways to increase the price of green tea leaf in the district.

According to a press release, it was suggested that farmers only supply good quality tea leaves to the factories to improve green tea leaf prices. Factory owners were also encouraged to procure only high quality tea leaves. This is the third such meeting which has been held to help farmers get a better price for their tea leaves, the district administration said..

Executive Director of Tea Boad, Coonoor, M. Muthukumar, was present at the meeting. 

