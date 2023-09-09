HamberMenu
Forest Minister hands over compensation to five farmers in Namakkal

September 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Saturday disbursed over ₹ 6.95 lakh as compensation to five farmers, whose crops were damaged by miscreants following the rape and murder of a woman, at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal.

Officials from the Department of Revenue found 675 banana crops, 230 arecanut plants and 1,350 arecanut trees damaged on 4.66 hectares owned by two farmers. Similarly, 1,334 arecanut trees and tapiaco crops on 0.10 hectares owned by three farmers were found damaged.

Mr. Mathiventhan also handed over a solatium of ₹3 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the family members of the woman who was raped and murdered on March 11 this year. He also gave away ₹ 1 lakh each to the two children of the deceased for their studies.

