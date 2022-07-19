Forest guard placed under suspension in Salem

A forest guard was placed under suspension here on Tuesday for allowing villagers to fell 200 trees after taking bribe.

The villagers of Agaram in Yercaud decided to lay road for a distance of 2.5 km from their hamlet to Yercaud Main Road. The road had to be laid through a forest area under the Shervaroyan North forest range and the villagers felled trees in the area with the help of some forest officials.

Based on allegations that some forest officials took bribe from the villagers, District Forest Officer (DRO) in-charge S. Gowtham conducted an inquiry.

Follwoing the inquiry, Mr. Gowtham issued a suspension order to forest guard Kumar. The DFO also served notices on forest ranger Parasuramamoorthy and forester Chennakrishnan, demanding an explanation.