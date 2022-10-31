Forest guard injured in gaur attack in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

He sustained serious injuries to his chest and is treated at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Udhagamandalam

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 31, 2022 11:28 IST

A forest guard in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) was seriously injured after a gaur attacked him during a routine patrol on Sunday.

The victim was identified as V. Sasidharan. While patrolling the Masinagudi beat, he was said to have accidentally strayed too close to a gaur. He sustained serious injuries to his chest and was rushed to the Primary Health Center at Masinagudi, where he was given first aid.

His condition was stabilised before he was taken to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Udhagamandalam. His condition is said to be stable.

This is the second incident this year in which forest guards have been injured by wildlife during routine patrols in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. In July, three guards were injured when they were attacked by a sloth bear at the Morgan Betta beat in the Masinagudi Range.

Forest Department officials said the best possible treatment will be ensured for Mr. Sasidharan, as well as financial assistance on account of the injury sustained in the line of duty.

