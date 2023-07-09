ADVERTISEMENT

Forest guard in Erode sustains grievous injuries in bison attack

July 09, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - ERODE

The victim, Raviraj (38), was posted in Vilamundi Forest Range near Bhavanisagar in Erode district.

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old forest guard in Erode district sustained grievous injuries in a bison attack on Saturday (July 8) evening.

The victim, Raviraj (38), was posted in Vilamundi Forest Range near Bhavanisagar in Erode district.

On Saturday evening, he went patrolling in the forest when a bison attacked him. The guard sustained grievous injuries on his chest. Other forest staff took him to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital, provided first aid, and later admitted him to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Sources said the forest guard is critical.

