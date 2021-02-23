Forest guard ends life

Erode

A forest guard at Chennampatti Forest Range died by suicide in a forest area here on Monday.

Police said Prabakaran (28) from Nagamalai Pudukottai in Madurai is unmarried and was living with his mother Rajammal at Ganapathi Kattur in Anthiyur area. On Monday evening, villagers alerted the Forest Department that the body of a man was found at Kombu Thukki Mariamman Kovil forest area.

Officials from Anthiyur Forest Range identified the victim as Prabakaran and Bargur police sent the body to Government Hospital at Anthiyur. A case under Section 174 Cr.PC was registered and postmortem was done on Tuesday and the body sent to his home town.

Before his death, he released a video message on social media in which he alleged that high-handed behaviour by senior officials had hurt him and claimed that the Department is corrupt. He said that he had completed his MBA in Hospital Management, but was unable to achieve anything in the Department.

