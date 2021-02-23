Forest guard ends life

A forest guard at Chennampatti Forest Range died by suicide in a forest area here on Monday.
Police said Prabakaran (28) from Nagamalai Pudukottai in Madurai is unmarried and was living with his mother Rajammal at Ganapathi Kattur in Anthiyur area. On Monday evening, villagers alerted the Forest Department that the body of a man was found at Kombu Thukki Mariamman Kovil forest area.
Officials from Anthiyur Forest Range identified the victim as Prabakaran and Bargur police sent the body to Government Hospital at Anthiyur. A case under Section 174 Cr.PC was registered and postmortem was done on Tuesday and the body sent to his home town.
Before his death, he released a video message on social media in which he alleged that high-handed behaviour by senior officials had hurt him and claimed that the Department is corrupt. He said that he had completed his MBA in Hospital Management, but was unable to achieve anything in the Department.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath