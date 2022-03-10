Forest fire on Tamil Nadu - Kerala border doused

GPS reading of the affected areas will be taken to assess the extent of damage, say forest officials

COIMBATORE

A forest fire that was reported on the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border, off Anaikatti hills in Coimbatore district, on Wednesday was doused after several hours of struggle by the Forest Department staff.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that the fire was completely put out by 3 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Forest Department, the fire mainly destroyed forest patches in a peak, Perumalmudi, on Wednesday evening.

Forest officials said that the fire started from Gangal on the Kerala side. It soon spread to the Tamil Nadu side burning down forest patches of Coimbatore forest range and Boluvampatti forest range.

Thadagam south reserve forest areas of Coimbatore forest range and Perumalmudi peak which falls under Devarayapuram beat of Boluvampatti forest range were affected.

Four teams comprising staff from the two forest ranges and firelabourers trekked to the spot, which is around 3 km away from Sembukkarai tribal settlement, around 5 p.m. A total of 35 persons were involved in the firefighting exercise and the fire was extinguished by 3 a.m.

The Forest Department officials added that GPS reading of the affected areas would be taken to assess the extent of damage caused by the fire.