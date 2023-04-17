Forest fire near Coimbatore contained after IAF operation, overnight firefighting by field staff

April 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A fire in a reserve forest area of the Madukkarai forest range near Coimbatore, that kept the Forest Department staff on their toes for a week, was contained on Monday.

Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian said the forest fire was completely extinguished by Monday morning, after the field staff worked throughout Sunday night.

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force carried out a bambi bucket operation in inaccessible areas of the forest affected by the fire using a Mi 17 V5 helicopter. The chopper sprayed over 22,000 litres of water, due to which two major fire zones were brought under control. Mr. Ramasubramanian said the Forest Department staff continued firefighting in accessible areas throughout Sunday night to extinguish the fire completely.

Though the IAF was ready to continue the bambi bucket operation for a second day, the service was not sought as the fire was contained by Monday morning.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj coordinated the week-long operation, which primarily posed the challenge of dousing fire on a steep-rocky terrain with dry grasses and bushes in the Boluvampatti block II reserve forest of the Madukkarai forest range.

Madukkarai forest range officer P. Santhiya said around 300 staff worked to extinguish the fire from Sunday night to Monday. This included additional staff brought in from Salem, Gudalur and Mudumalai.

As there was no option to put out the fire using water, the field staff fully relied on bunches of leafy branches to put out the flames. They also removed dry grass and twigs around affected areas using sticks to prevent the flames from spreading further.

Though the fire was extinguished fully, smoke was billowing from some places, and the field staff were continuing their vigil to ensure that the fire does not spread again.

Fire in ATR

Meanwhile, a minor fire was reported on the ghat section of Pollachi – Valparai Road on Sunday night. The fire was noticed at Varayaduparai, a steep-rocky portion which borders the Pollachi and Valparai forest ranges of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Pollachi forest range officer V. Pugalendhi said the fire lasted from 9 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., and was put out swiftly. The rocky terrain with grass is one of the habitats of the endangered Nilgiri tahr, the State animal of Tamil Nadu.