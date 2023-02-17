ADVERTISEMENT

Forest fire leads to explosion inside reserve forest in Nilgiris

February 17, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

A forest fire led to an explosion of incendiary materials which, Forest Department staff and the police believe, had been hidden inside the reserve forest in Devala in Pandalur Range on Friday.

According to officials, the fire had broken out in Nadugani police station limits in a reserve forest and was being extinguished by forest staff when they heard a sudden explosion. Staff noticed that there was shrapnel from the explosion and informed the District Forest Officer. Both the DFO and the police began investigating the incident and are looking into what incendiary materials had been stored inside the forest that led to the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US