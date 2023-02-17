HamberMenu
Forest fire leads to explosion inside reserve forest in Nilgiris

February 17, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

A forest fire led to an explosion of incendiary materials which, Forest Department staff and the police believe, had been hidden inside the reserve forest in Devala in Pandalur Range on Friday.

According to officials, the fire had broken out in Nadugani police station limits in a reserve forest and was being extinguished by forest staff when they heard a sudden explosion. Staff noticed that there was shrapnel from the explosion and informed the District Forest Officer. Both the DFO and the police began investigating the incident and are looking into what incendiary materials had been stored inside the forest that led to the explosion.

