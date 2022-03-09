Forest fire in Boluvampatti range
Forest fire was reported within the limits of Coimbatore forest range on Wednesday evening.
Sources said the fire could be seen from Anaikatti road and the affected areas could be a few kilometres away from Sembukarai tribal settlement.
District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the fire spread to Tamil Nadu forest areas from the Kerala side.
He said that four teams from Coimbatore and Boluvampatty forest ranges were taking efforts to put out the fire.
