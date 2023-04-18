ADVERTISEMENT

Forest fire continues in Sathyamangalam

April 18, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 As many as 70 staff from the Forest Department, for the second consecutive day, continue to bring the fire under control at Kambathrayan hill in Sathyamangalam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Tuesday. 

Officials said that the fire in the forest area was noticed on Sunday night by people in nearby Kadambur hill who alerted the forest department. The area is located 60 km from Sathyamangalam and staff trekked for seven hours to cover the five km distance on rocky terrain in the forest. They said that only dry grasses and bushes were damaged in the fire while the area has very few trees. 

Officials said that the steep terrain is difficult to reach for the staff and a team continues to camp near the spot to monitor the spread of fire. “The fire will be brought under control on Wednesday,” said the official. 

  

