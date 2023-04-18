HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest fire continues in Sathyamangalam

April 18, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 As many as 70 staff from the Forest Department, for the second consecutive day, continue to bring the fire under control at Kambathrayan hill in Sathyamangalam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Tuesday. 

Officials said that the fire in the forest area was noticed on Sunday night by people in nearby Kadambur hill who alerted the forest department. The area is located 60 km from Sathyamangalam and staff trekked for seven hours to cover the five km distance on rocky terrain in the forest. They said that only dry grasses and bushes were damaged in the fire while the area has very few trees. 

Officials said that the steep terrain is difficult to reach for the staff and a team continues to camp near the spot to monitor the spread of fire. “The fire will be brought under control on Wednesday,” said the official. 

  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.