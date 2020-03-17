Forest fire breaks out in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

HOSUR

17 March 2020 00:22 IST

Grass on over five acres reportedly destroyed

Forest fire broke out in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka near Urigam here on Monday.

Deepak S. Bilgi, District Forest Officer, Hosur range, told The Hindu the fire was spotted near Kethur Reserve Forest near Urigam along the border.

“The fire is being put out by the personnel, but we are unable to reach them to know the extent of area damaged. As of now, 80% of the fire has been put out,” he said.

Man-made fire

On Monday evening, steer grass on over five acres at Mathigiri cattle farm was destroyed in a fire suspected to have caused after someone flicked a cigarette.

The farm with 40 acres of paddocks was being cleared and the last of the few acres of steer grass was being cut and left bundled up on the paddocks, when the fire destroyed the cattle fodder.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Elango said the fire was caused by outsiders on the fringes that quickly spread. “Usually we finish clearing up the paddocks by the first week of March, but this year it was delayed because a tractor needed repair and there was manpower shortage,” Mr. Elango said.

Grass destroyed

According to him, grass on over five acres weighing 1 to 1.5 tonne was destroyed in the fire.