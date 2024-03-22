GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest fire advisory issued in Krishnagiri

March 22, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has called upon the public to alert the authorities regarding forest fires.

According to the administration, with the soaring temperatures, and sprawling aridness, forests on the hills are prone to forest fires. Public are advised against climbing hills and steer clear off dry forest patches.

Further, sighting of forest fires must be immediately reported to the revenue/police/forest personnel, public are advised.

Similarly, elephants come in search of water and food straying into villages. Forest department has deployed early warning system through text messaging for the public. Therefore, public are advised to cooperate with the Forest Department, the administration said. Public are also advised to secure livestock in shade and provide water for animals to quench their thirst in summer months.

Public may contact the toll free number 1077; or 04343-234444 or the control room on 9498181214.

