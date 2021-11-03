Coimbatore

Forest Dept. warns trespassers

The Forest Department has warned against pitching tents inside the forests for the purpose of grazing their livestock.

In a release , the department has warned against trespassing into the forests here that are home to elephants and various other animals.

Grazers going into the forests also end up lighting up fire that may lead to forest fires.

Further, animals coming into contact with the humans turn hostile, especially in the case of elephants leading to human casualties. According to the department, forests are forbidden for grazing.

Further, the department has stated that no permission has been given for grazing in the forests. Hence, those trying to hoodwink the villagers claiming that they can secure permission from forest officials should be reported to the department, is said.

Any violations will be dealt under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882.


