Forest Dept. warns of action against unauthorised tree felling

The Forest Department has warned of stern action against those felling scheduled trees in Yercaud.

According to a release, as per the Tamil Nadu Hill Areas (Preservation of Trees) Act a committee has been formed in the district with the District Collector as its chairman.

Without the permission of the committee, the public are not allowed to cut or uproot trees, remove trees that get uprooted in strong winds and fell trees for developing coffee farms.

In areas where the hill gradient is more than one third, public are not allowed to do anything other than growing trees, a release said. Farmers who wish to fell trees that they have planted must seek the permission of the committee.

Those felling and transporting scheduled trees such as rosewood, teak would be penalised, the release added.