Forest Dept. warnings against motorists feeding animals on Dhimbam Ghat Road in Erode go unheeded

December 12, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ERODE

Repeated warnings by the Forest Department has had no effect on the practice of feeding wild animals, particularly monkeys, on Dhimbam Ghat Road.

The Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 passes through the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) from Bannari check post in the plains to Karapallam check post, near Hasanur in the hill. It includes the 15 km stretch from Bannari to Dhimbam road with 27 hairpin bends, including two km stretch in the plains, and 12 km stretch from Dhimbam to Karapallam stretch at the border with Karnataka. While monkeys are found in large numbers on the ghat road, elephants, wild boar and other animals cross the stretch from Dhimbam to Karapallam.

Commercial vehicles, tourists, local people, government and private buses, use the stretch to reach Hasanur, Talavadi and various destinations in Karnataka. But the practice of feeding animals, particularly monkeys, on the ghat road and in Hasanur continues to pose a threat to the animals, who are at risk of being hit by moving vehicles on the road. P. Murugesan, a lorry driver, said they have to apply sudden brakes when monkeys pick up food thrown on the road by people travelling in cars or two-wheelers. “While driving up the hill, the lorry moves at less than 20 kmph and stopping the vehicle and moving again is very difficult” he added.

Several incidents of monkeys being hit by on the Ghat road have been reported. The Forest Department had placed boards warning motorists against feeding animals and that it was punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act. Despite all warnings and steps taken, the practice has continued unabated.

