Forest Dept. uses bio-repellent to keep elephants away near Valparai

The Forest Department has started spraying a bio-repellent to keep houses safe from wild elephants that make damages while searching for easy food like rice.

Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan said the Department had been using a bio-repellent namely ‘Bio Don’ for the past one month.

“We are seeing good results as elephants hesitate to approach places where the repellent has been sprayed. As it is a bio-repellent, there is no damage to elephants,” he said.

Mr. Manikandan said use of the bio-repellent had showed considerable results in Karnataka. It was being used in the Valparai plateau on a trial basis, he said.

According to the Forest Department, elephants damaged the houses of Senthilkumar, Selvi, Sekar and Rajendran near the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation’s (Tantea) estate at Cinchona within the limits of Manambolly forest range around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Staff from the Department visited the houses and sprayed the bio-repellent. They also made arrangements to provide compensation to the residents for the damages.

A team has been tasked to conduct night patrols in the area to drive out elephants.