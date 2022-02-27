Forest Dept. urges pilgrims for eco-friendly trekking of Vellingiri Hills in Coimbatore

The Forest Department has appealed to the pilgrims who climb the Vellingiri Hills for Shivaratri to keep the forest free from littering. Pilgrims have been asked to avoid carrying polythene bags and disposable plastic bottles.

A release issued by the Department said pilgrims were allowed to trek the six-km jungle route from Vellingiri Andavar Temple at Poondi in the downhill to the seventh hilltop, where Lord Shiva in Swayambhu (self-manifested) lingam is worshipped, in the months of March and April.

Night trekking would be allowed only on the day of Shivaratri. Pilgrims would have to come through the Forest Department checkpost at Mullangadu to reach Poondi temple from where the trekking would begin.

Forest Department staff would screen the pilgrims to check if they were carrying plastic products, inflammable items or other prohibited products.

The release said a ‘voluntary ecosystem conservation fee’ of ₹100 was introduced to meet expenses of clearing garbage, arranging food for volunteers, local environmental guards and the Department staff who were on duty during the pilgrimage season. Pilgrims who were willing to pay the fee could do it at the downhill and a receipt would be given.