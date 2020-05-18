Forest dept. treating elephant for injury

The forest department in Gudalur is continuing to treat an injured wild elephant, whose injury sustained over 18 months ago has become steadily worse, necessitating an intervention. The elephant, known to be a middle-aged tusker primarily inhabiting Mel Gudalur and occasionally wandering into the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, had sustained injury near its tail in 2018, possibly during a fight with another tusker. As the animal continued to eat and move around relatively freely, a decision was taken to not immediately treat the animal for its injuries, in the hope that the wound would heal by itself.

However, around six to eight months ago, forest officials said that the wound seemed to have gotten infected, prompting the department to intervene.

“A team of experienced veterinary doctors were constituted to look into the treatment that can be given to the animal,” said the District Forest Officer, Gudalur Division, Sumesh Soman.

After a course of treatment was decided, forest staff began administering the drugs to the elephant by hiding them in jackfruits, watermelons and pineapples. Direct treatment of the elephant by administering medicine hidden in fruits has been ongoing for the last two months, officials said.

“The elephant in question is not very aggressive, and a team of forest staff has been regularly monitoring its injury,” added Mr. Soman, who said that the treatment of the animal seems to be showing signs of progress. “There are pictures and videos being shared showing the elephant’s injury, but these pictures are all more than eight months old, and the condition of the elephant does seem to be improving,” added the DFO.

The forest department was also considering tranquillizing the animal to medicate the external wound of the animal if required, officials said. Local conservationists believe that the injury has changed the elephant’s behaviour, as it seems to be increasingly entering human habitations in search of food.

Tarsh Thekaekara, Post-Doctoral Fellow at the National Center for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, said, “As a researcher I would say the role of science is to collect data and knowledge and pass on to forest managers. We can give information about the elephant. It has been injured for over a year-and-a-half, probably through a natural fight.”